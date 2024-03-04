Statement of Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos, Jr. on Makati/Taguig issue

"I'm hopeful that the Taguig and Makati incident regarding the park would be settled. I hope to engage in discussions with the mayors to clarify the issues and further shed light on their respective positions on the matter.

In this regard, I've ordered the Regional Director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), PMGen Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr., and the Director of Southern Police District (SPD), PBGen Mark Danglait Pespes, to ensure peace and order in the area. Further to my instructions, a Philippine National Police (PNP) platoon has been deployed to secure the said area.

I believe both mayors have good intentions, with the best interest of their constituencies in mind. In any case, regardless of this dispute, our overriding goal is that public services shall remain unhampered."