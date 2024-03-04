Senate adopts measures granting amnesty to 3 ex-rebel groups

The Senate on Monday, approved and adopted three concurrent resolutions favoring President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s recent grant of amnesty to various rebels and insurgent groups in the country.

The upper chamber’s lawmakers adopted the House Concurrent Resolution Nos. 19, 21, and 22—granting amnesty to former combatant members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB); Moro Islamic Liberation Front; and Moro National Liberation Front, respectively.

These measures are concurring Marcos’earlier issuance of Proclamation Nos. 403, 405, and 406, respectively.

All the measures garnered 19 affirmative votes and zero negative votes with no abstentions during the Senate plenary session.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who sponsored the concurrent resolutions, said the chamber’s approval of the measures will foster healing and social cohesion as the country continues to push through a comprehensive peace process.

“The congressional concurrence to the presidential proclamations signifies the Filipino people's support to the comprehensive peace efforts and genuine commitment of the government to attaining lasting peace,” Estrada said in his speech.

\Who could avail?

At least 2,000 former members of the separatist group MNLF while 1,200 from the RPMP-RPA-ABB, and 400 MILF surrenderees are expected to avail of the amnesty.

Under the measures, the amnesty shall be granted to rebels who have committed crimes in pursuit of their political beliefs.

These crimes include, but are not limited to, rebellion or insurrection, sedition, illegal assembly, direct and indirect assault, resistance and disobedience to a person in authority, and illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, or explosives.

It is important to note that these crimes or offenses must have been committed in furtherance of, incident to, or in connection with the crimes of rebellion or insurrection, among others, the senator said.

As provided under Section 4 of each presidential proclamation, the amnesty shall extinguish any criminal liability of former rebels for acts committed in pursuit of their political beliefs and shall also restore civil and political rights suspended or lost by criminal conviction.

Exception of amnesty grant

However, there are exceptions. Amnesty shall not be granted to those who have already been proscribed or charged under the Human Security Act of 2007 and the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Additionally, it shall not cover crimes such as kidnap for ransom, massacre, rape, terrorism, crimes against chastity, crimes committed for personal ends, violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, grave violations of the Geneva Convention of 1949, genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, torture, enforced disappearances, and other gross violations of human rights.

The Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation, alongside the Office of the President Adviser on the Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity, will facilitate a briefing on the status of peace agreements after the congressional concurrence to the said presidential proclamations.

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. earlier said the granting amnesty to former combatants will end hostilities and “is in line with the government’s call for peace, unity, and reconciliation and push forward lasting amity among Filipinos.”

"We believe that this is a significant step forward ending all armed conflicts in the country and delivering just and lasting peace in our communities," he said.