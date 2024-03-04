QCPD kicks off community engagement

The Quezon City Police District has started the conduct of community engagement in support of Bagong Pilipinas sa Barangay.

This, as the QCPD — through its District Community Affairs and Development Division led by P/Col. Benjamin Aiola — has collaborated with Project 6 Police Station 15, District Mobile Force Battalion, and Barangay Bagong Pag-asa, and organized a community engagement event on at Sitio San Roque.

During the event, informative lectures were conducted, focusing on topics such as Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness, Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan Program/Drug Awareness, and Crime Prevention Safety Tips to 150 members of the Samahan ng Nagkakaisa Tungo sa Bagong Pag-asa and PHMI Force Multipliers.

The session aimed to empower residents with preemptive measures against crime and the deceptive recruitment tactics of the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army.

Food packs were also distributed along with information, education and communication materials, and copies of the PARAK newspaper showcasing QCPD accomplishments were shared. Free haircuts were also provided to support the community’s welfare.

Furthermore, QCPD, together with DCAD personnel and Anonas Police Station 9, RCADD NCRPO, and PCADG, conducted another community engagement initiative at Arboretum, Barangay UP Campus, and Barangay San Vicente, Quezon City.

In addition to informative lectures and food pack distribution, discussions on the Kapulisan Simbahan at Mamamayan were held with 200 members of the Mothers and Women Association of Barangay San Vicente, as well as Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams and Kawal Pinoy Volunteers of Barangay UP Campus.

“Our commitment to Bagong Pilipinas sa Barangay reflects our dedication to building safer and more cohesive communities. By working hand in hand with residents, we can effectively address issues and ensure the well-being of everyone,” said QCPD director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan.

“The QCPD remains steadfast in its efforts to uphold peace and order, promote community engagement, and contribute to the overall development of Quezon City,” he added.