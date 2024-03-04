Prices of tilapia and onion decreased; rice and pork increased — PSA report

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that prices of tilapia and onions decreased in the second half of February, along with other agricultural commodities.

Data from the statistics bureau, with a reference period of 15 to 17 February 2024, showed that the average retail price of tilapia in the country was registered at P167.62 during the second phase of February, an amount lower than its average retail price of P169.02 per kilo in the first phase of the said month.

The PSA noted that the recently recorded price is also lower relative to its price level in the second phase of January 2024, at P168.52 per kilo.

Moreover, eggplants’ national average retail price was noted at P86.18, a decrease from P90.96 per kilo recorded in the first phase of February.

Red onions, on the other hand, exhibited a P11.8 reduction. From its previous price of P174.91 per kilo in the first phase of February to plunging to P163.11 per kilo in the second phase.

Lastly, brown sugar showed a P0.43 decrease in the second phase of February, from its previous average retail price of P76.95 to now P76.52 per kilo.

Meanwhile, other agricultural commodities were seen to register an increase in price in the second phase of February.

Calamansi exhibited the biggest value swell, noting a P2.69 increase from P82.06 per kilo in the first phase of February to the now-recorded P84.75 per kilo.

Fresh pork liempo, on the other hand, posed a P2.46 raise—from P344.13 per kilo in the first phase of February 2024 to P346.59 during its second phase.

Lastly, regular milled rice had an average retail price of P50.63 in the second phase of the previous month, P0.29 higher than the average retail price in the first phase of February 2024 at P50.34 per kilo.

The PSA said this was also higher relative to its price level in the second phase of January 2024, amounting to P49.90 per kilo.