MIAA summons pest control contractors with NAIA Airports

On Monday, Eric Jose Castro Ines, the General Manager of Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) stated that the pest control contractors are not following the terms of reference in their contract.

GM Ines clarified that he does not rule out revoking another contract, especially if the terms of the contract are not followed.

"We are reviewing the contract. We are neglecting the chemicals they use, if they are really very thorough in their contract," he said.

Ines admitted that they are deficient in the job of the pest control contractors, and there are four pest control companies managing the NAIA terminals.

Meanwhile, the airport authority will also issue reminders to all passengers, concessionaires, or stakeholders regarding the cleanliness and proper disposal of garbage and left-over food at the terminal.