Meralco Ramps Up Infrastructure Development and Service Improvements

In addition to its efforts within Metro Manila, Meralco recently inaugurated the Balagtas Substation along McArthur Highway in Bulacan, marking a significant enhancement to the local distribution system and power quality.

This new substation effectively alleviates the critical loading of existing facilities such as the Sta. Maria and Saog substations, boosting the reliability and flexibility of Meralco’s distribution system. Furthermore, it provides crucial additional capacity to meet the rising energy demands of Balagtas and surrounding areas, including anticipated needs from the proposed new Bulacan airport and railway. The Balagtas Substation also plays a vital role in promptly restoring electricity service during power outages in Balagtas, Sta. Maria, Bocaue, and Marilao in Bulacan.

“As we energize these new substations, we also strengthen our commitment to continue delivering quality electricity service by strategically investing in projects to further improve our distribution system,” Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ronnie L. Aperocho said.

Meralco also undertook several other noteworthy projects in the last quarter of 2023 to fortify its distribution network. These initiatives include installing new capacitor banks at the Alagao and Duhat substations in Bulacan, upgrading aging switchgear at the San Pablo substation in Laguna, developing a new 115 kV underground line at the Pagcor-Central Business Park in Pasay City, and replacing a defective power transformer at the Batangas Substation.

Proactive Pole Relocation Initiatives

With numerous railway, road transport, and infrastructure projects underway, Meralco is actively involved in relocating utility poles to support uninterrupted operation of electrical facilities. These efforts extend beyond Metro Manila, benefiting millions of commuters and residents in nearby provinces.

Collaborating closely with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Meralco navigates the complex process of securing permits, rights-of-way, and clearances to swiftly relocate utility poles. This proactive approach ensures seamless operation of electrical facilities amidst ongoing development projects.

In 2023 alone, Meralco relocated a total 759 poles were relocated for the government’s infrastructure projects under the Build Better More infrastructure program. Meralco also completed the relocation of 1,781 poles to accommodate road widening projects in support of the Department of Public Works and Highways and various local government units.

Meralco’s proactive stance towards service improvements and infrastructure development underscores its unwavering dedication to meeting the dynamic needs of its stakeholders.

Futureproofing for Sustainable Mobility

In its bid to continue future-proofing its distribution system that supports private and government infrastructure projects, Meralco also allocated Php 280 million to develop a new switching station to ensure reliable power for the Metro Manila Subway. This investment brings forward Meralco’s dedication to improving public transportation infrastructure, enhancing the commuting experience for Filipinos.

During a recent ceremonial signing, DOTr Secretary Bautista underscored Meralco’s indispensable support for the transportation project, “This trailblazing rail project will not be able to proceed without help from Meralco. This collaboration goes deeper than a public-private partnership. It translates to the benefit of subway commuters whom we promised comfortable, affordable, safe, sustainable and accessible train rides,” he said.

The Metro Manila Subway, already 40% complete as of January, is set to revolutionize urban mobility, accommodating 370,000 passengers daily and significantly reducing travel time. Linking six stations to existing rail networks, including MRT-3, LRT-1, MRT-7, LRT-2, FTI Terminal, and NSCR, it promises seamless connectivity across the metro.

Through its network and capabilities, Meralco also intends to be at the forefront of the electric mobility development in the Philippines, targeting to complete at least 25% fleet electrification by 2030 under its Green Mobility Program. The company earlier stated that it has successfully rolled out the electrification of 156 or 7% of the company’s vehicles, exceeding the 5% mandatory EV share of corporate and government fleets under the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) Law.

Meralco’s current fleet of EVs comprises e-cars, e-vans, e-pickups, and e-motorcycles, which serve the daily operational needs of the company’s sector offices and business sectors. To support the charging requirements of these EVs, Meralco has also installed 39 EV chargers in its different offices across its franchise area.

The company, through its green mobility unit Movem Electric Inc., also partners with like-minded organizations and institutions to promote a cleaner and more sustainable transportation system. It has so far deployed 247 EVs and installed 139 charging stations for private sector partners and institutional clients.