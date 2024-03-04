LTO-NCR conducts road safety seminar in Rizal HS

High school students of Rizal National High School in Pasig City were given lectures, last 26 and 29 February, about Traffic Code and Road Safety by Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region.

According to LTO-NCR Regional Director Roque "Rox" I. Verzosa III that this activity is part of LTO's commitment to public service. Particularly, these seminars are aligned with LTO-NCR's advocacy of acquainting the youth with the fundamentals of road safety and enhancing their comfort with land transport.

Verzosa said, the activities were carried out by the LTO-NCR Pasig District Office under Ms. Claire Ang and the LTO-NCR Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) headed by Ms. Rocilyn Villaruel and Mr. Joey Yap.

The seminars, according to Verzosa, were attended by around 700 students and teaching personnel of the said school. Leaflets and flyers were also distributed.

The free Road Safety Education covered Republic Act (RA) 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, and Republic Act (RA) 10586, otherwise known as the "Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013."

The seminar also included topics such as Road Safety Attitude and Behavior, Courtesy, Stress, and Road Rage; Road and Traffic Rules; Traffic Signs, Signals, and Pavement Markings; Expressway Rules; Rules on the Road; Special Laws for Light and Heavy Vehicles; RA 10586; Republic Act (RA) 10913, the Anti-Distracted Driving Act; Special Laws for Motorcycles and Tricycles; Republic Act (RA) 10054, the Helmet Act; Republic Act (RA) 10666, the Safety of Children Act; and Republic Act (RA) 11235, or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act

Verzosa said that the activities were done under the guidance of Transportation Secretary Jaime "Jimmy" J. Bautista and LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza, ll.