EU eyes BARMM investments

European Union (EU) Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Veron
European Union (EU) Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Veron (File photo)

The European Union said it would continue to explore possible investments that would bring significant development to various island provinces in the Philippines, particularly in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Veron made this statement on Sunday after he visited Tawi-Tawi province over the weekend.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity noted that Veron was the first EU Ambassador to visit one of the BARMM’s island provinces.

Veron was accompanied by OPAPRU Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and other officials from the Mindanao Development Authority, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization or UNIDO, the Provincial Government of Tawi-Tawi, and the Department of Energy.

