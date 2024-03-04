CDO falls short vs river ‘polluters’

Environmentalists and business leaders yesterday called on the government to file civil and criminal charges against those responsible for allegedly polluting the Bungang Guinto River with chemicals and heavy metals like lead.

According to the Federation of Philippine Industries, or FPI, and SEEDS PH, recent tests found that the river had been contaminated by illegal recyclers operating within the Global Aseana Business Park in Barangay Dela Paz, San Simon town.

The FPI and SEEDS PH jointly called on government regulators to file charges against three companies for alleged violations of the country’s anti-pollution and other environmental laws.

They identified the companies as Chilwee Metallic Manufacturing Corp., Energetically Battery Manufacturing, and Ecoseal Metallic Manufacturing Corp.

FPI hair Dr. Jesus L. Arranza urged local authorities in San Simon and Pampanga to initiate legal actions against the unauthorized smelters and refrain from granting them permits.

He said the establishments have “repeatedly violated” environmental laws and demonstrated a blatant disregard for the well-being of the environment and local communities.

The municipality of San Simon had already issued cease and desist orders, or CDOs, last month against the companies for their purported failure to have the necessary facilities required by law for lead smelters and lead-acid battery recyclers to operate safely and legally.

“They executed an undertaking that they would install all the facilities required by environmental laws, which they did not bother to comply with for more than one year,” Arranza said.

“What is alarming is that these companies continue to buy used lead acid batteries and even removed the padlocks on their gates, which could be a sign that they are planning to operate anew,” he added.

Despite the closure, the environmental and public health impacts of the companies’ operations have lingered, FPI and SEED PH said.

A surface water test conducted by SEEDS revealed that wastewater dumped into the river had contaminated it with various toxic chemicals and heavy metals.