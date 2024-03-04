CAAP launches month-long celebration of 16th anniversary

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines officially began its month-long 16th anniversary celebration on Monday, 4 March 2024. Notable attendees included Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Undersecretary Roberto Lim, and CAAP Director General Capt. Manuel Antonio Tamayo.

During the flag-raising event, the Transportation chief mentioned how CAAP was formed 16 years ago to remedy gaps in air safety laws. The US Federal Aviation Administration's Category 1 rating for the Philippines was restored thanks in large part to this strategy, which included interagency cooperation and a whole-of-government approach.

In the years preceding the agency's milestone, Bautista commended CAAP's future ambitions while praising its noteworthy accomplishments. "Modernization and upgrades to our expanding number of airports need equal attention as the upskilling of personnel tasked with oversight functions. The decoupling of CAAP’s regulator and operator roles may take more time than expected. I surely hope this happens before your 20th anniversary."

Meanwhile, CAAP Director General, Capt. Antonio Tamayo, recognizes the invaluable role of women in CAAP with the observance of International Women's Day this week.

To further enhance its outstanding service, CAAP also introduced its State Safety Policy and Quality Safety Policy.

Following the ceremony, the newly constructed administrative office extension building was formally opened.

The month-long celebration of CAAP will be filled with different activities every Friday following its theme, "Happy Fun..Day...Shine!", to march forward toward sustainability, resilience, and inclusivity.