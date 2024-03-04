Bulacan most wanted nabbed at Baseco Compound

Police Station 13 of Manila Police District arrested the Top 4 Most Wanted person from Bulacan, who was hiding in Baseco Compound, Manila.
Armed with warrant of arrest, authorities nabbed the suspect identified as James Balicbic, 20, a resident of Bulacan. He is currently detained at the MPD-PS 13 cell.
Balicbic is facing charges for violation of R.A. 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
The suspect is scheduled to brought to the court to seek for proper disposition.
