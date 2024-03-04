BI to conduct service caravan in Zamboanga City

A nationwide service caravan is set to be launched by the Bureau of Immigration, with the first leg scheduled to launch on 6 March in Zamboanga City.

The goal, according to the BI, is to give foreign nationals in specific areas of the Philippines easy access to basic services.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that they wish to bring their services closer to the people. Apart from their online services, they are also visiting key cities to facilitate immigration compliance.

Tansingco added that this service caravan will travel to key regions throughout the country, offering expedited processing for various BI transactions, including tourist visa extensions, exit clearances, dual citizenship applications, and other essential clearances. By bringing services directly to the people, the BI also aims to streamline processes and eliminate the need for extensive travel.

In addition to expedited services, concerned citizens may also lodge their complaints against illegal aliens in their area through the caravan.

The BI Chief expressed enthusiasm for the service caravan, emphasizing its importance in delivering quality public service closer to the public.

"Our nationwide service caravan represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to improve our services by making them more accessible, both online and offline," remarked Tansingco.

"By bringing our services directly to the communities we serve, we aim to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and transparency in our operations, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure Philippines."

This service caravan will continue in key locations throughout Visayas and Mindanao in the coming months after finishing its first leg at the Garden Orchid Hotel in Zamboanga City.

Residents in each area are encouraged by the BI to utilize the service caravan and benefit from the accelerated services provided.

For more information and updates on the service caravan schedule and locations, interested applicants may visit the official website of the Bureau of Immigration at www.immigration.gov.ph.