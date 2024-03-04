Algerian Court denies motions of 8 jailed Pinoy seafarers

The future for eight Filipino seafarers currently incarcerated in Algeria is now turning gloomy, as the indictment division of the Algerian Court denied all motions filed by their camp, an official of its Manila-based manning agency told the DAILY TRIBUNE on Monday.

The 8 crewmembers collared last 28 July 2023 after the Algiers port authorities discovered approximately 35.8 kilograms of alleged cocaine onboard the Maltese-flag container vessel ‘Harris’ they are manning.

“The Indictment Chamber decided to reject all our requests last week for release on bail, house arrest, and dropping the charges of the 8 seafarers,” said Capt. Ioannis Gogos, Owner’s Representative of Eastern Mediterranean Manning Agency Manila, a subsidiary of EastMed Greece.

“The matter will now be brought to the Criminal Court and a trial is expected by early May or so,” Gogos added.

The company earlier filed a house arrest motion, as these seafarers were jailed along with other criminals sans any charges filed against them since July 2023.

With this, the company said they are once again seeking the help of the Department of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Department of Migrant Workers “to get more involved in the case.”

When the case of the 8 Filipino seafarers was exposed by the DAILY TRIBUNE through its digital program ‘Usapang OFW’ in November last year, the DFA had vowed to ensure the welfare of the Filipino seafarers.