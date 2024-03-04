ACEN secures Aussie badge

ACEN Corp., a listed energy platform owned by the Ayala group, has made history as the first local company to have its energy trading platform certified by Australian advisory firm Intelligent Energy Systems.

Developed by ACEN with a local third-party software developer, the platform allows the company to seamlessly integrate its growing renewable portfolio into the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, or WESM.

It facilitates generator offers and nominations, monitors real-time schedules of all its Philippine assets, and obtains WESM data.

An enhancement to the platform was done in 2021 in direct response to WESM’s transition from an hourly to a five-minute trading dispatch, a move that emphasizes ACEN’s foresight in the rapidly evolving energy market.

“The certification reflects our proactive approach towards transparency and compliance in our software system as we lead the industry through innovation.”

Transparency, efficiency

“Our stakeholders can trust in our platform’s capability to deliver not only transparency but also efficiency,” Miguel de Jesus, ACEN COO for Philippine operations, said.

For IES CEO Michelle Bannister, the certification “establishes ACEN’s credibility as a market player in the Philippines electricity market.”

WESM adheres to market rules established by the Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission to fulfill the objectives outlined in the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001.

Based in Australia, IES is a firm that offers advice and consulting services. Their methodology for software certification has been successfully used to ensure compliance in various software systems and processes implemented by operators and participants in the electricity market.

Additionally, IES’ extensive experience in electricity market audits has enabled them to audit electricity markets throughout the Pacific region.