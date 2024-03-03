UK ramps up economic, security aid to Phl

Beaufils, who was RC Makati’s guest of honor and speaker in its weekly meeting last week, said the UK government has raised spending on defense from 2 percent to 2.5 percent of the gross domestic product or £5 billion as Russia’s invasion on Ukraine continues unabated.

Assault on international law

“The Russian invasion concerns all of our security. It is an assault on international law. This has implications for humanitarian need, displacement and development,” she said.

Beaufils added that the UK government will be deploying more ships and conducting defense training with Filipinos as several other armed conflicts have emerged in the last two years.

The top British diplomat in the Philippines was referring to crisis events including aggressive moves by the Chinese in the West Philippine Sea against fellow claimants to the waters and islands in the said sea, and as well as the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

“We’re seeing military action by state and non-state actors that are an increasingly normalized tool of geopolitical competition with the intention to destabilize established structures of power,” Beaufils said.

“Why is the UK so invested in the Indo-Pacific when we’re not ourselves an Indo-Pacific country?The answer is evidenced in the statistics: at least 1.7 million British citizens live in this region,” she stressed.

Remain relentless

Beaufils also ensured that the UK government will remain relentless in preventing possible chaos outside the West if the United States withdraws from the military coalition of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization or NATO.

“NATO is fundamental in the security of the Euro atlantic. We might even do more. I think it will be a very bad outcome if the US were to pull out from NATO. It is a risk also to the Indo-Pacific,” Beaufils said.

This was her response to global media reports saying Donald Trump, who wants the US to exit NATO, could could very well again win the US presidential elections in November.

The new elections come after investigations into Russia’s intervention in the 2016 elections to help Trump win.

Apart from military activities, the British ambassador said the UK will be sharing its investment screening strategy with the Philippines to help it secure financing and partnerships for domestic energy projects only from and with legitimate sources.

For example, Beaufils said the UK is upgrading its cybersecurity with an annual funding for science and technology worth £20 billion.

Wider trade, investments

The UK works on three trade and investment mechanisms to increase Philippine exports to British consumers and develop infrastructure projects in the Philippines.

First, Beaufils said the UK has introduced the Developing Countries Trading Scheme which will add product lines and simplify rules of origins of goods.

“Our trade has never been as high as it is now. Our trade is worth over $250 billion and they’re growing,” she shared.

Second is the joint economic committee between the two countries which Beaufils said will be launched this year.

“It is a step towards a full free-trade agreement [or low to zero tariff policy]. It will be looking at specific sectors where we can turbo-charge our trade,” she explained.

Last is the export finance agreement which Beaufils said is being finalized by the UK and Philippine governments.

“This is to unlock £4 billion of export finance to support further infrastructure projects here in the Philippines,” she said.