Scholar thanks Go for backing indigent students

A scholar of the Commission on Higher Education’s “Tulong Dunong Program,” recently expressed his gratitude to Senator Christopher “Bong” Go for supporting indigent students seeking higher education opportunities.

Christine Yanga, a 4th-year graduating student of BS Criminology studying at the University of Perpetual Help System in Calamba City, Laguna, thanked Go and his efforts to support her collegiate education through CHED’s scholarship program.

During the school’s Recognition Day last 5 February, Yanga, the daughter of a solo parent, recounted her experiences and hardships before being a beneficiary of the TDP. She narrated how she used to sell food inside the campus to fund her education.

Go, a member of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, lauded the scholars for their hard-earned educational achievements. He also highlighted the values of education and its vital role in pursuing national progress.

The senator has played a pivotal role in advocating for sufficient funds to provide scholarships to Filipino students nationwide through CHED’s “Tulong Dunong Program.” His nonstop efforts gave Filipino youth access to quality tertiary education.

Senator Go then reiterated that he is continuing his advocacy of improving access to education. He highlighted that education should remain a priority for the government and that quality education should be accessible to all.

He then shared that during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte, the government passed the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. According to Go, this law has provided immense support to impoverished students by providing free tuition in local colleges, universities, and state-run technical vocational institutions.

Meanwhile, Go provided assistance to recovering typhoon victims in Calayan Island, Cagayan, from 29 February to 1 March, showcasing his commitment to reaching out to Filipinos across the archipelago, regardless of their geographical location.

In a video message, Go said that this effort underscores his commitment to extend help to every corner of the country, highlighting his vow to help Filipinos in need of government support and attention, despite archipelagic challenges.