Manila-run college now open for admission

The local government of Manila has announced that on 4 March 2024, the Universidad de Manila (UDM) will begin accepting applications for the UDM College Admission Test for school year 2024-2025.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said that admission guidelines have already been posted on social media and that those who will make it are assured of quality tertiary education.

UDM President Felma Carlos-Tria said that applicants need to schedule online appointments to submit their application requirements.

Those without appointments are not allowed to enter the UDM Campus.

Tria said that the Online Appointment System can be accessed through www.reg.udm.edu.ph/udmadmission.

According to Tria, accessing the Online Appointment System will be done by District (where the applicant currently resides).

Following are the dates set for each district: District 1, 4 March to 5; District 2, 6 March to 7; District 3, 8 March to 9; District 4, 10 March to 11; District 5, 12 March to 13; and District 6, 14 March to 15.

All districts meanwhile, will be enteretained from 16 March to 18.

Tria said that upon successful completion of online appointment, the applicant will need to print or take a screenshot of the Appointment Confirmation. This will then be presented together with Valid ID to UDM Security, for verification come submission of requirements.

Based on the UDM guidelines, applications with incomplete requirements will not be processed.

Meantime, the following are grounds for disqualification and nullification of application: falsification or misrepresentation of information entered in the appointment system and application form; failure to comply with application instructions; submission of incomplete and fraudulent documents, and late submission of required documents.