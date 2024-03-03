Illegal recyclers in Pampanga should face raps — groups

Authorities should prepare civil and criminal charges against illegal recyclers in Pampanga for violating environmental laws after recent tests found that the facility contaminated the nearby river with lead and other heavy metals and chemicals.

In a statement over the weekend, Environmental group SEEDS PH and the Federation of Philippine Industries, or FPI, jointly called regulators to file charges against three companies for violating anti-pollutant law.

The companies were Chilwee Metallic Manufacturing Corp., Energetically Battery Manufacturing, and Ecoseal Metallic Manufacturing Corp.—all within the Global Aseana Business Park in Barangay Dela Paz, San Simon town

FPI Chairman Dr. Jesus L. Arranza urged the local authorities in San Simon and Pampanga to initiate legal action against the unauthorized smelters and refrain from granting them permits in the future.

He emphasized that these establishments have “repeatedly violated” environmental laws and demonstrated a blatant disregard for the well-being of the environment and local communities.

Due to the failure of these companies to meet the required facilities mandated by environmental laws for lead smelters and used lead-acid battery recyclers, the municipality of San Simon had already issued cease and desist orders, or CDOs, last month.

“They executed an undertaking that they would install all the facilities required by environmental laws, which they did not bother to comply with for more than one year.

What is alarming is that these companies continue to buy used lead acid batteries and even removed the padlocks on their gates, which could be a sign that they are planning to operate anew,” Arranza lamented.

Despite the closure, the negative environmental and public health impacts of these companies' operations lingered.

A surface water test conducted by SEEDS revealed that wastewater dumped into the nearby river had contaminated it with various toxic chemicals and heavy metals.

The water testing was conducted on 9 February by a government-accredited laboratory, just a day after the closure order was implemented.

Water samples were collected upstream before Global Aseana and downstream at the facility's discharge point.

The water quality of the river has drastically deteriorated, as evidenced by the significant increase in Biochemical Oxygen Demand and Chemical Oxygen Demand and the substantial decrease in dissolved oxygen and acidity levels.

The likely cause of this environmental degradation is the irresponsible disposal of electrolytes from used lead-acid batteries into the river, introducing hazardous substances such as sulfuric acid and other toxic chemicals.

“Simply put, the river upstream was free of traces of harmful chemicals and heavy metals. A few meters away from Global Aseana’s discharge point, however, almost 70 percent of the 23 parameters that were measured already showed contamination,” SEEDS PH Executive Director Dhel Pulanco said.

“There’s already a significant presence of cadmium and nickel, which can cause cancer and liver failure. The presence of lead in the water has already gone up to an alarming level and this could cause diseases in the kidney, heart, and blood,” he added.

The Clean Water Act prohibits discharging pollutants into water bodies and operating facilities that discharge regulated pollutants without the required permits.

It also prohibits the transportation, dumping, or discharge of certain chemicals and substances listed under the Toxic Chemicals, Hazardous and Nuclear Act.

As per the law, fines for each day of violation range from P10,000 to P200,000 for untreated wastewater discharge.

Failure to undertake clean-up operations can result in imprisonment and fines. Gross violators can be fined between P500,000 and P3,000,000 per day and face criminal charges.