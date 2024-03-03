Religious fanatics in India and Pakistan were enraged by what they deemed were the blasphemous acts of some individuals.

A young woman was visiting the Ichra Bazaar in Lahore, Pakistan, one Sunday in February when a mob accused her of blasphemy for wearing a dress printed with Arabic calligraphy.

Some 300 people were scolding the woman for displaying verses from the Muslim holy book Koran on her clothing, frightening and forcing her to take refuge in a restaurant.

The angry crowd was demanding the removal of her dress when police intervened and secured the woman from harm. Islam fanatics in Pakistan have been reported to have lynched people they thought were insulting their religion and desecrating the Koran.

One officer explained the calligraphy, telling the mob that the script printed on the woman’s shirt was “Halwa,” the Arabic word that means “beautiful,” The Times of India reports. Police then escorted the woman out of the place for her safety.

In India, the hardline group Vishwa Hindu Parishad sued a zoo in West Bengal for using the names Sita, a Hindu deity, and Akbar, a 16th-century Mughal ruler.

“She [Sita] is the consort of [Hindu god] Lord Ram and herself is a sacred deity to all Hindus across the world,” it said, according to BBC News. “Such act amounts to blasphemy and is a direct assault on the religious beliefs of all Hindus.”

VHP threatened to hold protests if they didn’t change the names and location of the big cats.

“Sita and Akbar cannot be allowed to live together,” VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, BBC News reports.

The court sided with VHP and ordered the North Bengal Wild Animals Park in Siliguri district to change the names of its two lions, Sita and Akbar.