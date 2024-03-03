Gov’t won’t tire urging returnees

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday said the government won’t stop trying to persuade insurgents in Mindanao to lay down their weapons and embrace a fresh start until all of the militants have a better life.

“We are still trying to bring those who are still fighters to come down from the mountains and to join society,” Marcos said in an ambush interview on the sidelines of Panabangan Si Kasanyangan (Peace Offering Ceremony) in Sumisip, Basilan.

The President assured that those who would choose to return to the fold of the law will receive livelihood and shelter assistance from the government.

“And we, for our part, will continue to support everything that they need in terms of housing, in terms of livelihood, in terms of schools, in terms of infrastructure. And that’s the role that we will play,” he said.

During the peace offering event, Marcos led in the destruction of some 400 surrendered firearms.

In his second State of the Nation Address, Marcos said his administration was committed to granting amnesty to rebels who were willing to surrender.