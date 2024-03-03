Gibo: Phl, South Korea showcased a ‘profound sense of kinship’ for 75 years

The Philippines and the Republic of Korea (South Korea) have showcased more than a bilateral relation but a “profound sense of kinship” throughout 75 years, Defense Chief Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said Sunday.

The Philippine Air Force and the Republic of Korea Air Force (PAF-ROKAF), in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Philippines-South Korea’s diplomatic ties, co-hosted this year’s Black Eagles Airshow and Friendship Flight at the Clark Air Base in Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

The PAF-ROKAF airshow started on 3 March and will run until 5 March.

The event kicked off with a special friendship flight featuring four FA-50PH aircraft flown by Filipino pilots alongside eight T-50B aircraft flown by their South Korean counterparts.

It was followed by the “awe-inspiring aerial maneuvers, leaving vibrant trails in the sky” by the Black Eagles aerobatic team from South Korea. This maneuver serves as a testament to the colorful diplomatic relations between the Philippines and ROK.

PAF is currently operating 12 FA-50PH aircraft, which was acquired through a purchase contract signed with the Korea Aerospace Industries in 2014.

PAF spokesperson Col. Consuelo Castillio said these aircraft were significantly considered a “game changer” because of their contributions during the Marawi Siege in 2017.

Notably, the T-50Bs used by the ROKAF aerobatic team are trainer jet versions of the said type of aircraft.

At the event, ROKAF Air Defense and Control Command Chief MGen Park Chang Kyu conveyed Korea’s appreciation to Filipinos for their steadfast trust and friendship over the past years.

Park underscored the “deep trust and close cooperation of both nations, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the bond even further.”

Teodoro and Park were joined Korean Ambassador to the Philippines His Excellency Lee Sang-Hwa, LtGen Arthur M. Cordura PAF, Acting Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines; LtGen Stephen P. Parreño PAF, Commanding General, PAF; and MGen Augustine S. Malinit PAF, Vice Commander, PAF.

Officers from the DND and AFP General Headquarters, Foreign Armed Forces Attachés, Commanders of Major Service and Unified Commands, Government Officials, and guests from the Filipino and Korean communities also witnessed the airshow.

The three-day airshow will be open to the public. It will also feature several exhibits from Korean defense companies.