EU vows more dev't projects in BARMM, other Phl island provinces 

The European Union said it will continue to explore possible investments that would bring significant development in various island provinces in the Philippines, particularly in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Veron made this statement on Sunday after he visited the Tawi-Tawi province over the weekend.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity noted that Veron was the first EU Ambassador to visit one of the BARMM’s island provinces.

Veron was accompanied by OPAPRU Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and other officials from the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization or UNIDO, the Provincial Government of Tawi-Tawi, and the Department of Energy.

These officials witness the inauguration of two solar PV-diesel hybrid power plant projects in the coastal communities of Sibutu and Sitangkai.

The two-hybrid power plants are projects under the Renewable Energy Technology for seaweeds value added in Tawi-Tawi or RETS, which aims to provide 1.65 megawatts of renewable energy to village folk in select target areas.

The power facilities are expected to provide reliable electricity to around 2000 to 5,000 households, including community and health centers in the municipalities of Sibutu and Sitangkai, as well as neighboring island communities.

Veron said the energy sector in the Philippines “remains a key priority of partnership” between the European Union and the Philippines.

“We are very proud to support the Government of the Philippines in reaching its electrification objectives and promoting sustainable energy,” he added.

“The EU will continue to invest in the island provinces of the Philippines and the BARMM and there are other value chain infrastructure projects in the way,” Veron continued.

Meanwhile, Galvez said various socioeconomic programs, such as the RETS project, provide a significant impact to uplifting the living conditions of those residing in the country’s island provinces.

“The RETS Project provides a very good opportunity to transform the lives of residents, particularly seaweed farmers, by improving their access to energy and expanding prospects for better livelihood and higher incomes,” he said.

Galvez also cited that Tawi-Tawi’s journey to acquire sustainable development and push for energy security have contributed to the total stability of peace in the BARMM.

He then urged the residents of Sibutu and its local government “to nurture the vast potential of the province for high-value aquaculture, and harness it towards creating more inclusive development opportunities.”

Further, UNIDO Country representative Ted Monroy said they are committed to continue supporting the EU and MinDA in pushing for more renewable energy projects and implementing innovative programs in Tawi-Tawi and the rest of the Bangsamoro region.

“[It] is indeed possible to harness the potential of industries and economic sectors through innovation to bring about progress, prosperity, and a better way of life for peoples around the world,” he said.

For her part, MinDA Secretary Maria Belen Acosta reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to continue carrying out initiatives to accelerate developments in Mindanao.

Acosta also committed to supporting Tawi-Tawi’s goal of becoming the “Tawi-Tawi to the World,” emphasizing that the RETS Project is just a beginning for the province’s value-added aquaculture markets in East Asia and the rest of the global community.

“We, at MinDa, firmly believe that peace and development come together…if we converge and bring together our ideas, our efforts, our resources, our data or information and our dedication marami pong magagawa dito sa Mindanao,” she said.