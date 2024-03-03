DigiPlus allots P100-M corporate projects for 2024

Listed DigiPlus Interactive Corp.—the operator of digital gaming platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and PeryaGame—has allocated P100 million this year to fund projects of its corporate social responsibility arm.

The company said over the weekend that the planned spending represented close to a 500 percent surge from just P20 million spent last year for corporate projects.

“Through the (BingoPlus) foundation, we provide concrete support to members of the community that have helped make us such a successful business to begin with. That’s why this year, we’re going the extra mile to strategically offer the best possible support and assistance to Filipinos via four pillars of advocacy,” DigiPlus Interactive Corp. President Andy Tsui said.

The BingoPlus Foundation has outlined four key pillars of advocacy this year.

“Bingo sa Edukasyon” aims to support the next generation of Filipino tech talents by alleviating financial burdens for promising students studying technology, allowing them to focus on skill development.

“Bingo sa Kalusugan” seeks to provide accessible healthcare to Filipinos in need, including financial support to ailing individuals and potential assistance to local hospitals to enhance their facilities.

“Bingo sa Malasakit" focuses on community safety and resilience, addressing the urgent needs of urban communities and fostering the Filipino spirit of giving and togetherness.

Finally, “Bingo sa Online Safety” emphasizes responsible digitalization, creating safe online environments as more daily activities move to digital platforms. This aligns with the foundation's commitment to responsible digital entertainment, which they hope to extend to all digital spaces.

“We strongly believe in the four pillars that the BingoPlus Foundation is focused on,” says Tsui. “We’re excited to see all their hard work and planning come to fruition in the coming year. We hope to help more and more people in 2024 and the years to come,” Tiu said.

DigiPlus saw its net income in the first nine months of 2023 balloon to P2.1 billion—more than a tenfold growth from its year-ago level driven by the “robust performance” of its digital retail gaming segment along with new game offerings.

DigiPlus revenues nearly tripled to P16 billion during the period due to higher user traffic in its flagship live-streaming bingo game under BingoPlus and digital sports betting under ArenaPlus, lifted by aggressive advertising and promotion efforts.