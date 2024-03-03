DA starts NFA rice sale probe

The Department of Agriculture has started an investigation into the alleged illegal sale of 75,000 bags of rice by the National Food Authority to private traders.

DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa, in a news forum on Saturday, said the result of the probe will be out soon.

“The investigation is ongoing and the panel of investigators is reviewing the documents. They also conducted several interviews and we’re expecting the updates on the ongoing investigation will come out soon,” he said.

De Mesa said Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel has summoned the two NFA officials tagged in the controversial sale of NFA rice.

According to De Mesa, Laurel had ordered NFA Administrator Roderico Bioco and Assistant Administrator for Operations Lemuel Pagayunan “to voluntarily take a leave of absence” while the probe is ongoing.

“This is to ensure a fair conduct of the investigation,” said De Mesa.

Bioco allegedly authorized the sale of the rice stocks, worth P93.75 million, to private rice traders without undergoing a bidding.