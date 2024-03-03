DA extends aid to Bulalacao farmers

The Department of Agriculture extended aid to farmers of Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro who, over the past week, expressed hope for government assistance as their crops were damaged by the adverse effects on agriculture brought on by the ongoing El Niño.

DA Undersecretary Jerome Oliveros and spokesperson Asec. Arnel De Mesa met with 50 leaders of farmers' organizations in Bulalacao at the Real Five Hotel, where the farmers expressed their complaints about the prolonged drought in their area.

Oliveros said that the DA will provide P11 million worth of the Solar Power Water Irrigation System in barangays Cambunang and Maujo and P7 million worth of the same water irrigation system in barangay Nasucob. In addition, the establishment of cold storage for onions amounting to P40 million is also eyed in Bulalacao.

Also discussed in the meeting was the Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, with a loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest. Moreover, the DA says a farmer can claim a maximum of P20,000 insurance from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation if their farms are insured by it.

Meanwhile, under the Quick Response After Recovery Program, seedlings, fertilizers, and even livestock will be provided to the affected farmers. To add, the 927 registered Bulalaco farmers can also receive P5,000 and P3,000 worth of fuel assistance. The Department of Social Welfare and Development will also distribute food packs, while the Department of Labor and Employment will implement the TUPAD or 'Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers' program.

To also enhance water systems in the El Niño hard-hirt town of Oriental Mindoro, the National Irrigation Authority said backhoes will be lent to those who want to dig a potential water source.

The municipality of Bulalacao is the first in the country to declare a state of calamity due to El Niño, where farms face cracks in farmlands due to the drought that resulted in the drying of their rivers.