Clean up, NAIA

Dear Editor,

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport — regarded as one of the Philippines’ gateway to the world — has found itself under a different kind of siege: An infestation of bed bugs and rats.

Images circulating online are not just unpleasant; they’re a slap in the face to our tourism industry and a source of embarrassment for Filipinos.

This isn’t just a matter of aesthetics or even the accessibility and the functionality of the airport’s facilities because this matter — whether we like it or not — is one issue we should not take sitting down.

Imagine tired travelers arriving in the Philippines only to be greeted by unwelcome bedbugs. Not only is it unsanitary, but it tarnishes the image we want to project — one of hospitality and a pleasant travel experience.

We are also one with lawmakers who are furious as this is a national embarrassment, particularly for our hardworking overseas Filipino workers and balikbayans who deserve a clean and safe welcome home.

The current situation at NAIA demands immediate and decisive action from airport management. Eradicating the pests is not just the first step but a crucial one.

A thorough deep cleaning and a complete overhaul of sanitation protocols are essential. But this crisis exposes deeper issues that have plagued NAIA for years — chronic overcrowding, inefficient processes, and a general lack of focus on passenger experience.

This infestation is a wake-up call, a stark reminder that NAIA needs a comprehensive transformation. Investing in proper infrastructure is crucial, as modernized terminals with ample space and efficient passenger flow are vital.

However, infrastructure alone isn’t enough. NAIA’s operations need a complete overhaul. Streamlined procedures, from check-in to baggage claim, will significantly improve passenger experience. Investing in technology for faster processing and better information dissemination will enhance efficiency.

Let’s not forget that NAIA is more than just an airport; it’s a symbol — as it is the first and last impression many travelers have of the Philippines. A well-maintained, efficient, and clean airport speaks volumes about a nation that prioritizes progress and hospitality. A neglected, infested one paints a picture of inefficiency and disarray.

The current state of NAIA is unacceptable. It’s time to reclaim the airport’s potential and transform it into a symbol we can all be proud of.

The Philippines deserves an airport that reflects its warmth, beauty, and commitment to providing a world-class travel experience. Let’s turn this crisis into an opportunity for genuine improvement.

Let’s make NAIA a gateway that truly welcomes the world and not drive it away in dismay.

Ynel Maurico

nelmau2001@yahoo.com