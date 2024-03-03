Chemical spill led to partial closure of Quirino highway

A portion of Quirino highway was partially closed Sunday morning after a tanker truck filled with hydrochloric acid broke down causing spillage at corner Pedro Gil-Quirino highway, Metro Manila.

According to Manila Traffic and Enforcement Unit, the incident occurred around 4:00 am when the driver of the tanker truck, Dominador Evangelista, noticed the support carriage of the tanker truck broke and fell on the road which caused the leak on the highway.

Responding MMDA road safety response unit had partially closed the road while the Manila Fire Protection Bureau responded to flush the said spillage before the harmful chemical reached the drainages.

It was learned from driver Evangelista that the chasis of the tanker broke down while he was driving from Bulacan to Laguna.

He said that while driving and about to turn to Quirino avenue, he overheard a loud sound until the tanker loosen and was dragged a few meters from the tractor head that casued the spillage.