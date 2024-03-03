LATEST

Chemical leak in Manila

LOOK: A portion of President Elpidio Quirino Avenue, a major thoroughfare in Manila, is temporarily closed after the supporting frame of a corrosive chemical transport tanker was severed while plying the road, resulting in a chemical leak of 15 tons of concentrated hydrochloric acid, also known as muriatic acid, which was thrown into the road and drainage on Sunday, 3 March 2024. Fire Inspector Charles Bacoco of the Bureau of Fire Protection stated that they managed the chemical leak by flushing it with a large amount of water, particularly the drainage because the said chemical is forbidden in the drainage to avoid killing the living things there. | via KING RODRIGUEZ