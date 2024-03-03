Bong Go supports healthcare accessibility in remote areas

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in a significant development for healthcare accessibility in remote areas of the country, has lauded the local government of Besao, Mountain Province, led by Mayor Bryne Bacwaden, for the successful groundbreaking of the Besao District Hospital on Thursday, 29 February.

The said health facility is a project he supported through his roles as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance.

According to Go, this initiative marks a significant opportunity for the residents of Besao, a far-flung and hard-to-reach municipality in the Mountain Province, highlighting the government's commitment to bringing essential services closer to Filipinos.

He added that the Besao District Hospital is expected to significantly improve medical access and cater to more patients within the region. Senator Go's support for the funding of this project underscores his commitment to health and welfare, aiming to bridge the gap in healthcare accessibility faced by remote communities nationwide.

“The establishment of this hospital is part of a broader effort to ensure that Filipinos, especially those living in areas far removed from urban centers, have access to quality healthcare services,” Go highlighted.

He expressed confidence that the new hospital would play a crucial role in ensuring that residents of Besao and nearby municipalities receive the medical attention they need without the burden of traveling long distances.

In conjunction with the groundbreaking of the Besao District Hospital, the local government also celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for the town's Super Health Center. This event coincided with the 120th Founding Anniversary of Besao, Mountain Province, and the 13th Ubaya Festival, further emphasizing the community's commitment to health and wellness.

The Super Health Center aims to complement the services provided by the upcoming district hospital, offering a broader range of healthcare services and ensuring that the community's health needs are comprehensively addressed. “This dual initiative highlights the synergy between local and national government efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility and quality for all Filipinos,” expressed Go.

In the province, Go has advocated for five Super Health Centers.

Meanwhile, he also encouraged the public to visit any of the two Malasakit Centers in the province at Luis Hora Memorial Regional Hospital and Bontoc General Hospital.

Malasakit Centers can also be found at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, Benguet General Hospital in La Trinidad, Far North Luzon General Hospital & Training Center, and Conner District Hospital in Apayao.

With 159 centers established nationwide, the Malasakit Centers program has already assisted around ten million underprivileged patients. Go initiated the program and later institutionalized it under Republic Act No. 11463, which he principally authored and sponsored, to provide more Filipinos convenient access to medical assistance from the government.

“Nakikiusap po ako sa inyo na suportahan niyo lang po ang gobyerno at ang mga inisyatibo para mailapit ang serbisyo publiko sa mga tao. Ako naman po ay patuloy na tutulong sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo sa inyong lahat saang sulok man ng bansa,” Go ended.

Go likewise supported other projects in the province, such as the rehabilitation of roads in Barlig, Besao, Bauko, Sagada, and Tadian; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Paracelis, Sadanga, and Tadian; streetlighting projects in Paracelis, Sabangan, and Sagada.

He also supported the acquisition of ambulances for Bauko and Tadian; and a multipurpose vehicle and medical equipment for Sagada.