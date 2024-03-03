Bong Go advocates for sanitation to ensure clean water access

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go joined the Philippine Association of Water Districts (PAWD) as it held its National Convention at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City on Thursday, 29 February.

The event, which also saw the induction of new PAWD officers, served as a platform for discussing the advancement of clean drinking water supply and sanitation in the country.

“Napaka-importante po ‘yung mga remote areas, ‘yung wala pang access. Tulungan po natin sila. Isa lang po ang pakiusap ko sa inyo, sa inyong pag-i-improve ng serbisyo. ‘Yung mga mahihirap talaga na walang access, tulungan po natin. Sana ‘yung mga mahihirap nating kababayan ang makikinabang dito,” Go urged in his speech.

PAWD has been instrumental in pushing for better water sanitation practices, a move that aligns with the objectives of the Philippine Water Supply and Sanitation Master Plan. This national action plan aims for universal access to safe, sufficient, affordable, and sustainable water supply, hygiene, and sanitation by 2030.

“Recognizing your invaluable contributions and the challenges that your sector faces, I want you to know that I remain committed to supporting local water districts as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, we have supported the funding of more than 140 water system projects all over the country,” Go highlighted.

“I also support the Local Water Utilities Administration in its mission to develop local water districts into self-sustaining institutions through financial, technical, and institutional development and regulatory services,” he maintained.

He further reinforced the significance of leadership and collaboration in achieving the ambitious goals outlined in the Philippine Water Supply and Sanitation Master Plan.

Senator Go emphasized the critical role PAWD plays in realizing these goals, acknowledging the organization's commitment to the welfare and health of the Filipino people through improved water management and sanitation services.

“I want to express my utmost gratitude to all of you for serving the Filipino people. Your work contributes to propounding sustainable development and helps ensure good health for our people and the sanitation of our communities,” said Go in his speech.

Go cited that the World Health Organization states water safety and quality are fundamental to human development and well-being. Providing access to safe water is one of the most effective instruments in promoting health and reducing poverty.

“Ako po ang chairman ng Committee on Health and Sports sa Senado. Importante po na magkakonekta po ang access to safe water, sanitation, at health. Importante po ‘yan. Drinking dirty or unsafe water can lead to infections and diseases. Kaya malaki po ang parte ninyo para masiguro natin na ligtas at malinis ang tubig na ating ginagamit at iniinom,” he cited further.

“Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” he added.

The senator's speech also touched on the broader implications of water sanitation on disaster resilience. Given the country’s geographical location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, the nation is inherently prone to natural disasters.

"The entire water supply chain from source to land distribution and taps is critical to address any mismatch between water demand and supply. We also acknowledge the water supply and sanitation infrastructure, especially in coastal communities, is susceptible to the destructive impacts of disasters,” he cited.

Senator Go highlighted the vulnerability of water supply and sanitation infrastructure, particularly in coastal communities, to the adverse effects of such disasters. In response, he has introduced Senate Bill No. 188 to establish a Department of Disaster Resilience. This initiative seeks to bolster the country's preparedness and capacity to mitigate the impacts of disasters, focusing on safeguarding water sanitation infrastructure.

“Alam n’yo naman po ngayon due to climate change and nandirito po tayo sa Pacific Ring of Fire, prone po tayo sa mga disasters. Kaya nga po ngayong taong ito, inaasahan naman natin ang matinding epekto naman po ng El Niño. Dapat po may sapat na paghahanda ang gobyerno para maibsan ang pinsalang dulot nito sa ating mga kababayan lalung-lalo na po ‘yung mga farmers na isang kahig, isang tuka po,” Go mentioned.

“We must continue to ensure that the water supply will be able to cater to the demands of our communities. Our mission is the same – protecting the health of the Filipino people,” he urged.

Senator Go's participation in the PAWD National Convention underscores the government's recognition of the importance of water sanitation and disaster resilience in national development and public health.

“Para sa akin, importante po itong mga local districts, (tulad ng Philippine) Association of Water Districts. Kayo po ‘yung maraming sinusuportahan na mga empleyado, at ginagawa n’yo po ang inyong trabaho. Tutulong po ako how to find solution. Importante po na mas mapaganda pa natin itong industry ng water district. Importante ‘yung mga maliliit (na negosyo) suportahan natin rin,” he said.

According to Go, who leads the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, by advancing initiatives that ensure the availability of clean and safe water, PAWD plays a pivotal role in preventing waterborne diseases, enhancing public health, and contributing to the country's overall development.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Philippine Association of Water Districts for the opportunity to address you today. I also congratulate the officers of PAWD. You play a significant role in shaping our nation’s development. Let us work hand in hand towards a more healthy and resilient Philippines,” said Go.

“Together, we can overcome challenges and brace opportunities and build a better future for the generations to come. To close, mga kababayan ko tandaan po natin. Isang beses lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa, gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na po tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” he concluded.

Earlier that day, Go personally checked some of the projects he supported in the city.