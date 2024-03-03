BI, PDEA join forces to combat drug trafficking

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced on Sunday that a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was formalized by the bureau and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to enhance their collaboration against the illegal drug trade.

According to the BI, Director General Moro Virgilio Lazo of PDEA and Commissioner Norman Tansingco of BI were the two highest officials from both agencies present during the signing ceremony, which took place at the BI Main Office in Intramuros, Manila.

The MOA emphasizes both agencies' dedication to cooperating in order to tackle the multifaceted problems brought about by drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

In his remarks, Commissioner Tansingco emphasized how important it is for the BI to look into and identify foreign nationals who might be implicated in drug trafficking.

"As the primary agency responsible for immigration and alien registration laws, the BI plays a crucial role in detecting and preventing the entry of individuals engaged in illegal activities, including drug trafficking," the BI chief stated. "The MOA allows the BI to provide necessary intelligence assistance to thwart the movement of foreign drug traffickers," he added.

Under the terms of the data-sharing agreement, PDEA will obtain vital information from the BI about foreigners who are thought to be active in drug trafficking in the country.

During the MOA signing, important BI officers, such as BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr., and BI Anti-Terrorist Group NAIA Head Bienvenido Castillo III, received certificates of appreciation from PDEA DG Lazo in recognition of their exceptional contributions to border security and immigration management.

"This collaboration between the BI and PDEA marks a significant milestone in the government's efforts to combat drug trafficking and safeguard national security," said Tansingco. "By leveraging the strengths of both agencies and enhancing information sharing, they are poised to strengthen border controls and protect the Filipino people from the threats posed by illegal drugs," he added.

It can be recalled that in June, the BI’s proactive efforts assisted the PDEA and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIADITG) in intercepting a Canadian woman reportedly smuggling 48 million dollars worth of drugs wrapped in chocolate.

Last year, in November, BI agents also flagged the entry of a Bolivian who attempted to smuggle 47 million dollars worth of cocaine mixed with toffee and fish food.