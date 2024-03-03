Bataan Death March relived 16-17 March

Descendants of Filipino and American World War II veterans, alongside military personnel, government officials, diplomats, students, and families, will gather to honor the heroes of Bataan at the upcoming Freedom March.

The Philippine Veterans Bank, in partnership with the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office and the Department of National Defense, will hold the annual commemorative walk on 16 and 17 March 2024, marking the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Bataan.

The 160-kilometer Freedom March traces the actual historical route of the infamous Bataan Death March, starting in Mariveles, Bataan and concluding in Capas, Tarlac.

The public is invited to participate in this solemn tribute, commemorating the valor and sacrifice of Filipino and American heroes during this pivotal chapter in history.

“The Freedom March isn’t just a journey over land; it’s a journey through time, honoring the undying spirit of those who walked before us,” said Mike Villa-Real, PVB first vice president for marketing and communications.

“This year, as we walk, we don’t just tread on the ground; we walk alongside the echoes of bravery and resilience that resonate through our nation’s history,” he added.

The Freedom March commemorates the forced march of approximately 66,000 Filipino and 10,000 American prisoners of war, or POWs, following the fall of Bataan. The route stretches from Mariveles and Saysain Point in Bagac town, Bataan, to Camp O’Donnell in Capas town, Tarlac.

Villa-Real said the 2024 Freedom March aims to be a powerful educational experience, allowing participants to forge a deeper connection with history.

Unlike the original Death March, the event features a symbolic 10-kilometer walk, making it accessible to a broader range of individuals who wish to participate in the act of remembrance.

Participants can choose to join specific segments of the walk, starting at their nearest and most convenient location.

“Each step taken in the Freedom March is a step of gratitude, a step of understanding, and a step towards ensuring that the legacy of our heroes endures,” added Villa-Real.

“As we march, we do more than remember; we pledge to carry the torch of their legacy forward, shining a light for future generations,” Villa-Real concluded.

Interested participants may register at https://bit.ly/freedom-march-2024. Registration is free.