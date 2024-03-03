Abalos urges LGUs to collaborate for sustainable community dev't

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Sunday called on local government units to help one another by sharing best practices to attain sustainable community development, and help realize the vision of the Bagong Pilipinas.

Abalos also issued the call during the recent General Assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP).

The event was aimed at helping accelerate the implementation of the 17 United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the local level.

“Lubos akong nagtitiwala sa (I trust that) LMP to gather the best ‘sharers’ and practitioners in the field who will enable not only knowledge sharing, but also transfer of technology and experiential learning sa pagtitipon na ito,” Abalos said.

The 17 SDGs were established in 2015 as an urgent call to action by all countries to tackle global challenges.

All countries have agreed to work towards achieving them by 2030.

In his message, Abalos emphasized the importance of good local governance, noting that LGUs are closer to the level where actions are more likely to produce measurable results in a more responsive and inclusive process.

He likewise highlighted steps taken by the DILG, in collaboration with partner national government agencies and LGUs that directly aid the realization of the 17 SDGs.

Some of these goals are poverty elimination, zero hunger, good health and well-being and quality education.

They also include clean water and sanitation, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action.

“Napakarami nating trabaho at responsibilidad sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Ngunit naniniwala ako na walang imposible sa pagtutulungan at kolaborasyon ng buong gobyerno at mamamayan, sa pamumuno ni(We have so many work to do, responsibilities to our countrymen. But I believed, nothing is impossible if we help it's other, and collaborate with goverment agencies through the leadership of) President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.,” Abalos said.

He also pushed for whole-of -nation,and whole-of-governance approach to achieve results.