7 held over illegal gambling

Operatives of the Manila Police District in two separate mobile patrol duties arrested seven individuals who were caught in the act of illegal gambling in Sta. Cruz and Ermita, Manila Saturday morning.

Arrested along Banquero Street corner Muelle del Banco Nacional Street, Sta. Cruz, Manila were offenders namely: Allen Castillo y Lariosa, 18 years old, male, single, jobless and resident of Gate 13 Parola Compund, Tondo, Manila; Erin Evereth Gutierrez y Cruz, 32 years old, male, single, jobless and resident of 306 Pacheco Street, Tondo, Manila; Raymark Castro y Ochoa, 26 years old, male, single, jobless and resident of 1027 Dagupan Street, Tondo, Manila.

They were caught by roving duty cops for engaging in lucky nine card games at 8:20 a.m. Saturday.

Four men in Sta Cruz were likewise arrested for playing high stake cara y cruz game around 11:12 a.m. of 2 March.

The suspects were identified as: Jerick Falco y Tacadao, 23 years old, male, single, unemployed and resident of Building 25 Aroma Street, Tondo, Manila; Isagani Arcaina Jr., 23 years old, single, resident of 1935 Osmeña Highway Paco, Manila; Warren Mahinay y Bulan, 29 years old, single, tricycle driver and resident of 1217 L. Guerrero Street, Ermita, Manila; Christian Maceda Jr., 23 years old, single, unemployed and resident of 1996 Int. 21 Pandacan, Manila.

Police also seized card games bet money and coins used as well as marble stones as evidence.

Presently detained at MPD PS 11 and PS 5 are the seven individuals who will be facing charges for violation of PD 1602 at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.