13 Vietnamese running illegal health spas arrested

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested a total of 13 Vietnamese nationals after receiving information that they were running unlicensed health spas and clinics in Makati.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI received an intelligence report about their presence and their activities running an illegal health spa. He immediately ordered the conduct of an investigation and the arrest of those foreign operators.

All 13 Vietnamese were arrested at four separate clinics in Makati, Parañaque, and Pasay.

During the operation conducted by the BI, the arrested Vietnamese failed to present any documentation, which also made them undocumented aliens.

Tansingco said that they would file cases against those 13 Vietnamese who were arrested for working without a proper permit or visa in violation of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 and for being undocumented aliens.

The BI also discovered that one of the thirteen suspects had a working visa, but still, he violated the terms of his stay by working for a different company rather than working for the company that had petitioned for his visa.

"These illegal aliens are operating their business in broad daylight, perhaps thinking that they will not be caught,” said Tansingco. “We urge local government units, barangays, and community members to report illegal aliens in your areas so we can immediately arrest and deport them," the BI chief added.

For the duration of the deportation proceedings against them, all 13 Vietnamese will be detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.