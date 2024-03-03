$1-M US grant to declog seas

Amid an improvement in ties between the historical allies, the United States is extending assistance worth $1 million to the Philippines’ Department of Transportation for a feasibility study on the implementation of the Vessel Traffic Management System at 10 locations in the country.

The VTMS is expected to address maritime safety issues through increased awareness and coordination of maritime traffic.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson on Saturday signed the aid agreement under which the US will pick a consultant who would undertake the feasibility study.

Bautista, in an address, said the VTMS is vital for managing sea traffic and would benefit the Philippine Coast Guard, or PCG.

“Apart from promoting efficient water traffic management at major ports, it looks like we may have a countermeasure to reported incidents of signal jamming inside our EEZ,” the transport chief said, adding that the VTMS would allow the leveling up of maritime capabilities.

The Philippines has accused China of jamming the communication signals of its ships in the West Philippine Sea.

Once operational, the VTMS is expected to increase the efficiency of maritime traffic in major waterways and ports and provide active monitoring and navigational information for vessels.

Integrated data, information

The VTMS integrates data and information collected by advanced sensors, including radar, automatic identification systems, and very high frequency radios to develop a complete picture of the maritime environment for effective traffic management and communication.

The MoA comes amid confirmation by the Philippine Navy that Chinese maritime operatives have been deliberately intercepting the communication signals of Philippine ships in the West Philippine Sea, which has been going on for several years.

For her part, Ambassador Carlson said the grant of $1 million to the PCG will improve maritime safety and security in the Philippines.

“We are pleased to partner with Philippine authorities to develop an expanded VTMS to better manage maritime traffic, to prevent vessel collisions, and to protect marine environments,” Carlson said.

“We are very grateful for our partnership with the DoTr and PCG,” she added.