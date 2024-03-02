Tacloban Airport holds its first-ever full-scale emergency exercise

The Tacloban Airport recently conducted its first-ever full-scale emergency drill using a mock aircraft that caught fire.

With 500 people, the exercise drill replicated three different scenarios. initially involved reacting to an airplane that was struck by many geese that stucked into its starboard engine, seriously damaging the aircraft when engine debris struck it.

The pilot-in-command (PIC) later issued a mayday declaration and requested a priority landing by calling the Tacloban Air Traffic Control Tower. The aircraft caught fire as a result of the PIC losing control of the aircraft and crashing into the waterway canal.

Another scenario was also presented, in which emergency responders from CAAP Area VIII and the PNP Aviation Security Unit's (PNP-AVSEU) Explosive Management Division responded immediately to an explosion caused by a hidden device in abandoned baggage while emergency responses were in progress. Some passengers simulated injuries and wounds and received treatment.

Through this simulated exercise, the airport and its partners were evaluated for their preparedness and ability to respond to many events at once.

Last Thursday (29 February), Bicol International Airport also conducted a bomb-explosion drill at the airport's vehicle parking lot.

The said activity was facilitated by personnel of the Aviation Security and Explosive Ordnance Disposal V in coordination with the AVSEU-Bicol International Airport Police Station, the BIA-Security and Intelligence Service, and its contracted private security agency.