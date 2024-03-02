Smart takes home 5G bacon

It was PLDT Inc. mobile unit Smart Communications Inc. which was adjudged as delivering the best 5G coverage and availability in the Philippines, according to independent analytics firm Opensignal.

5G refers to the latest global wireless standard using fast data, ultra-low latency, greater reliability, improved capacity and efficiency for users.

Based on Opensignal’s latest “Mobile Network Experience Report” covering July to September 2023, Smart dominated in five categories, including availability, coverage, download speed, upload speed and overall download speed.

Best mobile experience

“This recognition stems from our mission to provide Filipinos with the best mobile experience possible,” said Alex Caeg, head of Smart consumer wireless business.

“As 5G gains more traction among Filipinos, our network is well-positioned to unlock all the game-changing benefits of 5G for our customers wherever and whenever they need it,” said Kristine Go, SVP for consumer wireless business at Smart.

“Many people usually turn to their fiber connection at home for high-bandwidth activities. With Smart 5G, our subscribers can take this superior experience on the go for seamless connectivity — it’s like they never left their home,” Go added.