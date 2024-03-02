Scholar expresses thanks to Bong Go as latter reaffirms commitment to support indigent students

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has expressed his support for the Commission on Higher Education's (CHED) Tulong Dunong Program (TDP). This program, designed to provide financial assistance to indigent students seeking higher education opportunities, has been a critical pathway for many to pursue their academic dreams.

The senator's advocacy and efforts have not gone unnoticed. One of the program's beneficiaries, Christine Yanga, a 4th-year graduating student of BS Criminology studying at the University of Perpetual Help System in Calamba City, Laguna, gave her utmost gratitude towards Go and his efforts to support her collegiate education through CHED's scholarship program.

During the school's Recognition Day last February 5, Yanga, the daughter of a solo parent, recounted her experiences and hardships before being a beneficiary of the TDP. She unfolded how she used to sell food inside the campus to fund her education.

“Second year college, first sem’ po nung una po akong nakatanggap ng grant from TDP, at sobrang laking tulong po nito sa akin dahil ang pinagkukuhanan ko lang po ng aking pang-tuition ay galing sa mga tinitinda ko pong pagkain, na hanggang ngayon po tinitinda ko pa rin sa aking mga kaklase at sa campus,” Yanga remarked.

Go, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, lauded the scholars for their hard-earned educational achievements. He also highlighted the values of education and its vital role in pursuing national progress.

“Unang-una, isang karangalan po para sa akin na makasama kayo dito sa University of Perpetual Help (System) para ipagdiwang ang lahat ng mga achievements po ng ating mga scholars sa araw na ito... narito tayo ngayon upang kilalanin ang inyong pagsisikap at pagpupunyagi,” declared Go in his speech during the recognition day last month.

Go has played a pivotal role in advocating for sufficient funds to provide scholarships to Filipino students nationwide through CHED's Tulong Dunong Program. His nonstop efforts gave Filipino youth access to quality tertiary education.

Senator Go then reiterated that he is continuing his advocacy of improving access to education. He highlighted that education should remain a priority for the government and that quality education should be accessible to all.

He then shared that during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte, the government passed the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. According to Go, this law has provided immense support to impoverished students by providing free tuition in local colleges, universities, and state-run technical vocational institutions.

“At gusto ko rin pong banggitin sa inyo noong panahon po ni Pangulong Duterte, isinulong din po natin yung Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. Napakalaking tulong po nito na magkaroon po ng libreng tuition sa local universities and colleges at sa mga state-run Technical Vocational Institution lalung-lalo na po sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap,” the senator shared.

Building upon the successes of Republic Act No. 10931 or the Universal Access To Quality Tertiary Education Act, Go co-authored and co-sponsored the Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1360 which seeks to expand the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) coverage.

The senator also pushed for institutionalizing the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and improving essential education for disadvantaged students by co-authoring RA 11510.

The senator is actively advocating for the approval of his filed bill, SBN 1786, which aims to require public higher education institutions (HEIs) to create Mental Health Offices on their campuses if enacted into law, emphasizing the critical need to tackle mental health challenges faced by young students. Moreover, the proposed legislation specifies that individuals recognized with mental health issues, especially those susceptible to suicidal thoughts, should receive prioritized care.

Furthermore, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1359, known as the No Permit, No Exam Prohibition bill; SBN 1864, the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies bill; and SBN 1964, the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo bill; and SBN 1190 to expand the Special Education Fund of local government units.