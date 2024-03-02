Phl sets world record for 'most number of pork dishes'

The Philippines, led by the National Federation of Hog Farmers Inc. (NatFed), has successfully set a new world record for the most number of pork dishes on display.

With a total of 313 pork dishes from various individuals, restaurants, and schools, the country clinched the Guinness Record during NatFed's Hog Festival kick-off program in Gateway 2 over the weekend.

"This is a trailblazing initiative of local hog raisers to partner with allied hospitality and tourism sectors in promoting fresh, clean and safe local pork through the utmost support of an inclusive and all-embracing city government like Quezon City," Jayson Cainglet said.

Each pork dish served is sourced from local hog producers. Delicacies prepared include the traditional adobo, sinigang, and humba, and tweaked specialties pork tenderloin fajitas and creamy paprika pork.

The five-day hog festival aims to promote local pork consumption to achieve the country’s food security goals, as well as highlight the country's unique and rich culinary tradition of serving pork dishes.

The festivities have also linked the hog producers with institutional markets like restaurants and hotels with the hope of lessening their dependence on imported pork, and promote inclusive cities like QC as a food tourism destination and culinary center, serving sumptuous and unique local pork dishes.

The Quezon City Government, through the city's Business Permits and Licensing Department and QC Veterinary Department, has ensured that the group followed proper protocols in preparation of the dishes.

“This feat is another proud moment for the city, proving once again that once we set a goal, we work as one until we achieve it. The commitment shown by the participants in meticulously preparing these delectable dishes is truly remarkable. We thank the hog raisers for choosing our city to host this year’s world record vying festival,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.