NFA officials involved in rice sale controversy: 'take voluntary leave'

Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel on Friday suggested that National Food Authority (NFA) officials currently being probed in relation to the controversial sale of rice buffer stocks to take voluntary leave of absence to give investigators a free-hand to do their work.

“Of course, we have to presume innocence. We have to be impartial. Until proven guilty, everyone is innocent,” Laurel stressed.

“But this internal investigation is very important so let’s give it time. This internal investigation is just a first step,” he added.

The agri chief said the DA will act based on the results of the investigation, which he is hopeful would be completed soonest.

An NFA official has accused several agency executives of improperly disposing rice buffer stocks without bidding, and at a price allegedly disadvantageous to government. NFA executives deny any impropriety, claiming the sale followed procedures.

“Whoever is involved here must give the investigating party a chance to do their work properly, without any hindrance. So the best thing is, and I strongly advise them, to take a leave of absence…at least the heads--the accused and the accuser,” Laurel said.

ASF vaccine underway

Meanwhile, Laurel expressed optimistism that a vaccine for African Swine Fever that has been hounding the hog industry since 2019 will be available in the country before yearend.

He said a Vietnamese and an American company are now seeking Food and Drug Administration accreditation for their ASF vaccines while another Vietnamese firm and Thai firm are also planning to apply for vaccine approval.

“The good news is there are already vaccines that are on the way that may be accredited within the year by the FDA with assistance from DA,” Laurel added.

“Hopefully, we can eradicate ASF by next year,” he added.

ASF has greatly reduced local swine production, with year-end inventory falling from a record high 12.8 million hogs in 2020 to 9.94 million heads in 2021.

Most of the reduction came from small holds whose inventory dropped to 7.18 million in 2022 from a high of 9.44 million in 2020.

At the end of September last year, total inventory declined to 9.86 million heads from 10.1 million in the same period in 2022.