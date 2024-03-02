MPD caught 7 individuals for illegal gambling

Operatives of the Manila Police District (MPD) in two separate moblie patrol operations, have arrested seven individuals who were caught in the act of illegal gambling in Sta. Cruz and Ermita Manila Saturday morning.

Arrested for engaging in lucky nine card games at Sta. Cruz, Manila were , Allen L. Castillo, 18 yrs. old, resident of Tondo, Manila; Erin Evereth C. Gutierrez, 32 yrs. old, resident of Tondo, Manila; and Raymark O. Castro, 26 yrs. old, resident of Tondo, Manila.

While in Sta. Cruz, 4 men were arrested for playing high stake game ‘cara y cruz’ identified as Jerick T. Falco 23 years old, resident of Tondo, Manila; Isagani M. Arcaina Jr., 23 years old, resident of Paco, Manila; Warren B. Mahinay, 29 years old, resident of Ermita, Manila; and Christian Maceda Jr., 23 years old, resident of Pandacan, Manila.

Police also sezied card games bet money and coins used, as well as marble stones as evidence.

All seven offenders are currently detained at MPD Police Stations 11 and 5 who will be facing charges for violation of P.D. 1602 at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.