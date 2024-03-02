Marcos: Gov’t continues to urge remaining rebels to surrender

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday said the government continues to urge remaining insurgents in Mindanao to lay down their weapons and embrace fresh life by surrendering to the government.

“We are still trying to bring those who are still fighters to come down from the mountains and to join society,” Marcos said in an ambush interview at the sidelines of Panabangan Si Kasanyangan (Peace Offering Ceremony) at Sumisip, Basilan.

The President assured that those who would choose to return to the folds of the law will receive livelihood and shelter assistance from the government.

“And we, for our part, will continue to support everything that they need in terms of housing, in terms of livelihood, in terms of schools, in terms of infrastructure. And that’s the role that we will play,” he noted.

During the peace offering event, Marcos led the destruction of around 400 surrendered firearms.

To recall during his second State of the Nation Address, Marcos said his administration is committed to granting amnesty to rebels who were willing to surrender.

The President's commitment came after the Armed Forces of the Philippines reported that the country has been reaping gains from its efforts to end local terrorism and extremism.

In November last year, Marcos issued a series of proclamations granting amnesty to rebels, including communist members.

Marcos’ Proclamation Nos. 403, 404, 405 and 406, respectively granted amnesty to former combatants under the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB); Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF); Moro Islamic Liberation Front; and Moro National Liberation Front.

Malacañang previously said the amnesty was granted “to encourage them (rebels) to return to the folds of law.”