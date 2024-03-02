Goodbye footbridge, hello new bridge

MAASIN CITY — Residents of far-flung villages here finally bid goodbye to a footbridge that they have been using for decades as the Department of Public Works and Highways in Southern Leyte completed the construction of the P49.5-million three-span Reinforced Concrete Deck Girder bridge that links Barangay San Jose to the Maasin City Center.

District Engineer Manolo A. Rojas said the project involved the construction of a 45-lineal meter bridge with 160-meter approach roads on both sides to give motorists a smooth transition between the bridge decks and the roadway pavement.

He added that the project provides a safer and enhanced accessibility for the residents of rural communities in Maasin City.

Prior to the completion of the bridge, residents relied solely on the footbridge with limited access only to people. Vehicles were unable to traverse the footbridge, forcing them to cross through the river.

Rojas said this situation not only posed safety risks to the locals but also hindered economic activities and development in the area.

“With the new bridge in place, we anticipate a boost in economic activities as it will be easier to transport agricultural produce to nearby markets. It will not only make transportation easier but also improve access to essential services such as healthcare and education,” Rojas said.

He added the bridge is designed to withstand heavy loads and ensure traveler safety, the project now provides a seamless transportation and improves connectivity which can facilitate better movement of goods, services, and people.

Barangay San Jose is approximately 10.4 kilometers away from the city center.

The official stressed that rural connectivity is a crucial aspect of economic growth in the country, and DPWH-SLDEO aims to promote more developed areas as it mirrors the broad infrastructure visions of the agency.

Rojas also said that construction of new bridges and widening of permanent bridges along national roads is a significant investment in the future of the country’s transportation infrastructure.