Dengue cases 11% down — DoH

The Department of Health on Friday reported that dengue cases in the country were on a downward trend.

Based on its latest data, the DOH noted an 11 percent decrease in dengue cases nationwide.

From 28 January to 10 February, there were only 5,267 cases recorded, compared to the 8,368 cases recorded from 1 January to 13 January.

However, the Health department said these figures may be subject to change due to delayed consultations and reporting.

Meanwhile, Northern Mindanao and Caraga showed an increase in cases from 14 to 27 January compared to the two weeks prior (1 to 13 January), where 1,384 and 715 new cases, respectively, were reported.

From 1 January to 10 February, a total of 67 deaths were reported, resulting in a case fatality rate of 0.32 percent for the year 2024.

“The DoH continues to monitor and assess the situation to implement the necessary measures and interventions,” the DoH said.

It encouraged the public to strengthen the implementation of the 5S strategy against dengue: Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; use Self-protection measures; Seek early consultation; Say yes to fogging where needed; and Start and sustain hydration.