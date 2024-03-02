Deal puts circular economy in motion

Topnotch companies Ayala Land Inc., SteelAsia Manufacturing and the Makati Development Corp. recently signed a memorandum of understanding for a collaboration advancing circular economy and decarbonization methods in the construction industry.

The agreement solidifies the practice of SteelAsia supplying MDC, the construction arm of ALI, with rebars made from recycled content sourced from scrap generated by ALI projects.

Ecology-worthy deal

This initiative exemplifies a tangible application of circular economy principles, emphasizing waste reduction and cost-efficiency. The approach aims to reduce the carbon footprints of the three companies whose diverse core businesses form a perfect synergy in recycling and reusing rebars.

“We have found a common ground to pursue a common goal: reduce and recycle waste to protect the environment and fight climate change. At the same time, this partnership will result in lower project costs, push industrialization, and save precious dollars. This is circular economy in action,” the group said in a joint statement.