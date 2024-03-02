DA seeks swift hog industry recovery

The Department of Agriculture on Friday revealed that it will aid in accelerating the recovery of the Philippine hog industry from the spread of African swine fever or ASF.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said that the DA is fully committed to acting against the spread of the ASF and revitalize the hog industry through intensified surveillance and monitoring efforts for fast detection and response to new ASF cases.

“Our immediate focus involves reinforcing biosecurity measures, enhancing quarantine protocols, and implementing robust sanitation practices in hog farms nationwide to prevent further outbreaks,” Laurel said.

Data from the DA showed that the inventory of swine in the country has been on a downward trend since 2021.

To recall, in 2020, the swine industry registered a record-high year-end inventory of 12.8 million heads of pigs. However, in 2021, it dropped to 9.94 million, which further decreased to 9.43 million in 2022.

The agency said the majority of the reduction came from smallholders, whose inventory plunged to 7.18 million in 2022 from 9.44 million in 2020 as the DA said that at the end of September 2023, total inventory declined to 9.86 million heads from 10.1 million in the same period in 2022.

Laurel said that the DA is working with scientific institutions and industry experts “to drive the development of innovative solutions for ASF management and eventual eradication.”

“We understand the financial strain on our farmers and we’re committed to providing financial assistance and support programs,” Laurel said.

“Additionally, extensive public awareness campaigns is a priority to educate farmers, industry stakeholders, and the public about preventive measures against ASF. Knowledge is a powerful tool, and through awareness, we aim to empower everyone to contribute to the eradication of ASF,” he added.

In February this year, the DA expressed its hopes of the Philippines having approved domestic and commercial use of vaccines to combat the ASF, as the lack of its vaccine is a challenge to the country’s agriculture sector.

DA Undersecretary Roger Navarro also shared that they encouraged the Vietnam ASF vaccine manufacturers to apply for permits in the country to undergo the Food and Drug Administration review.

“We really encourage them to get in touch with the authorities so that we will be able to get their approvals,” said Navarro, citing that the vaccine manufacturers expressed “more than a hundred percent” interest in applying perms in the country.