Bong Go provides aid to typhoon victims in remote Calayan Island

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go provided assistance to recovering typhoon victims in Calayan Island, Cagayan, from 29 February to 1 March, showcasing his commitment to reaching out to Filipinos across the archipelago, regardless of their geographical location.

In a video message, Go said that this effort underscores his commitment to extend help to every corner of the country, highlighting his vow to help Filipinos in need of government support and attention, despite archipelagic challenges.

“Alam n’yo, iyan po ang aking ipinangako sa inyo. Kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, pupuntahan ko kayo basta kaya po ng aking katawan at panahon. Umabot na po ako ng Batanes, Aparri hanggang Jolo; inabutan din tayo ng lindol, putok ng bulkan, buhawi, bagyo, baha, sunog… pinupuntahan ng opisina ko yan para makatulong sa abot ng aming makakaya at makapag-iwan ng ngiti sa oras ng kanilang pagdadalamhati,” said Go.

Go’s Malasakit Team conducted a relief operation for 2,377 beneficiaries in the remote Calayan Island at the municipal gym. They distributed snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. Select beneficiaries also received a watch, shoes, mobile phones, and bicycles.

Through Go’s initiative, the National Housing Authority, with its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), assisted qualified beneficiaries to help them rebuild their homes.

“Nakatanggap din sila ng tulong mula sa National Housing Authority sa ilalim ng programang isinulong natin noon at patuloy na sinusuportahan para may pambili ng pako, yero, semento at iba pang materyales ang mga benepisyaryo sa pagkukumpuni ng kanilang mga nasirang tahanan,” Go explained.

Go then shared his legislative efforts to enhance the nation's disaster resilience, including being one of the authors and co-sponsors of Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act. He highlighted the importance of establishing mandatory evacuation centers across provinces and municipalities to provide safe havens with adequate sanitation, medicine, and comfort, especially for children.

Furthermore, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense, pushed for his proposed SBN 188 to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience. If enacted into law, the new department shall streamline disaster management efforts and concentrate on three key result areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery and building forward better.

Go also stressed the importance of prioritizing one’s health, as he encouraged them to seek the services of the Malasakit Center located at Cagayan Valley Medical Center (CVMC) in Tuguegarao City for government-backed medical assistance.

The program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go. The Department of Health (DOH) reported that there are now 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have assisted around ten million indigent Filipinos.

Furthermore, Go cited that 11 Super Health Centers were funded in Cagayan to bring primary care, medical consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities.

He also highlighted the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers through RA 11959. Go is a principal sponsor and one of the authors of the law, which mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. In CVMC, there is an existing specialty center for cancer care.

Meanwhile, Go thanked Mayor Joseph Llopes, Vice Mayor Edmund Escalante, and other local officials for the continuing service to their constituents.

To help boost the delivery of public service in the province, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, also extended his support for the construction of a revetment along the Cagayan River; installation of street lights in Lal-lo; construction of various roads in Sta Teresita, Aparri, Amulung, Baggao, Calayan, Gonzaga, Iguig, Santa Ana, Enrile, Tuao and Tuguegarao City; construction of a river control structure at the Zinundungan River; installation of streetlights in Camalaniugan; and upgrading of the CVMC.