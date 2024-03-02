After 'surot' and rat brouhaha, MIAA reviews contracts for pest control services

Following the reports of rats and bed bugs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) will devise a plan to reexamine the contracts of its accredited housekeeping and pest control units.

According to MIAA Head Executive Assistant Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo, during their meeting on Friday afternoon, MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Castro Ines was ordered to check and review the contracts for possible lapses in their duties. They will also remind food concessionaires to maintain cleanliness following the incidents.

Atty. Bendijo said that the airport chief has already addressed this matter and their responsibilities to ensure that these rodents don't exist. Airport concessionaires can avoid this, especially if they see cleanliness in their surroundings; therefore, the airport authority will also make sure to examine their cleaning procedures and remind concessionaires to maintain cleanliness in their areas.

He added that to ensure that this won't happen again, the MIAA will come up with an action plan by Monday. They will also monitor the cleaning process of their service provider.

However, replacing the service provider may be complicated and not easy, as it requires a bidding process like other government procurements.

MIAA will also look at their records to see if there were gaps or lapses in their duties.