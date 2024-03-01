Americans are divided on their custom of tipping. Some agree with the practice of giving a tip to a waiter and other service providers, while others don’t.

When a Chicago-based content creator named Justice posted a video on TikTok telling her audience that she did not tip a hairdresser who had braided her, it went viral, drawing 5.5 million views, the New York Post reported.

Justice reasoned that the $350 the hairdresser charged was enough. Anti-tip commenters agreed, but others disagreed because the hairdresser spent over seven hours braiding her, as Justice narrated in the video.

Even more contentious than not tipping in the United States is not giving a lottery prize to a claimant.

DC Lottery, an office of the Washington, D.C. government that regulates local lottery dealers and handles revenues derived from lottery ticket sales, is being sued for refusing to give John Cheeks the $340 million Powerball jackpot when he tried to claim it last month.

Cheeks alleged that he saw his lottery ticket numbers posted on the DC Lottery website as the winning ticket on 8 January 2023, a day after the Powerball draw, Sky News reports.

When he tried to claim the prize money, his ticket was rejected. An office staffer told Cheeks that he was not going to get paid.

Cheeks’ lawyer rejected DC Lottery’s reason for refusing his client’s Powerball ticket. They said the contractor managing the lottery, Washington-based software company Taoti Enterprises, accidentally posted the wrong numbers.

The lawyer, Richard Evans, insisted that the DC Lottery had to award the jackpot prize to Cheeks despite the error, citing jurisprudence.

“There is a precedent for this, a similar case that happened in Iowa, where a mistake was admitted by a contractor, and they paid the winnings out,” Evans argued, according to Sky News.

Whether or not Cheeks will get the $340 million jackpot is now up to the court.